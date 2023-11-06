Live
Narasaraopet: Information gallery set up at Kondaveedu Fort
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Historical and culture information gallery was set up at the Kondaveedu Fort premises on Sunday for the convenience of the visitors.
As many as 17 flexis explaining the history of the fort from the 13th century to 20th century were set up in the gallery. The flexi boards were set up in Telugu and English languages. It will create awareness on the culture and history.
A flexi was set up explaining vanam at the historical information gallery. Kondaveedu Heritage Society designed the flexi boards with the consent of AP Forest Department. The government has taken up Kondaveedu Fort development works to attract more tourists.
