Narasaraopet: JC Syam Prasad flags off Viksit Sankalp Yatra vehicle

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Joint collector Syam Prasad flagged off the Viksit Sankalp Yatra vehicle at Lingamguntla in Narasaraopet on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Central government is implementing several schemes for the welfare of the poor to bring change in the lives of poor families.

He said to create awareness to the people on the schemes being implemented by the Centre, the Central government is conducting the Viksit Sankalp Yatra.

He said the aim of the yatra is to activate the people and it will continue in the 527 villages till January 26.

The Centre sent four vehicles for each district. He said they prepared the route map to tour the vehicles in four routes every day.

If any eligible family did not avail the benefit of the Central government so far, they can avail the benefits at least now.

He asked the officials to create awareness on the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government. He recalled that the Central government is implementing 17 welfare schemes including tap connection to every house.

District revenue officer Vinayakam, district horticulture officer Benny, district panchayat officer were present.