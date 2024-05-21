  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet: Malika Garg takes charge as SP

Palnadu district SP Malika Garg addressing media at DPO in Narasaraopet on Monday
x

Palnadu district SP Malika Garg addressing media at DPO in Narasaraopet on Monday

Highlights

Malika Garg took over charge as Superintendent of Police of Palnadu district at DPO here on Monday.

Narasaraopet: Malika Garg took over charge as Superintendent of Police of Palnadu district at DPO here on Monday. She is the first woman SP of Palnadu district.

Speaking to media, she said AP has a good name for law and order in the country.

Due to post poll violence, AP lost its good name. She said, “at present, law and order is not under control.” She warned that if any cop commits irregularities, she will take stern action against them and added that she will take action against the accused involved in the post-poll violence to check untoward incidents on the occasion of counting of votes to be held on June 4.

She warned that she would not tolerate any political leader violating law and order.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X