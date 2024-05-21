Narasaraopet: Malika Garg takes charge as SP

Narasaraopet: Malika Garg took over charge as Superintendent of Police of Palnadu district at DPO here on Monday. She is the first woman SP of Palnadu district.

Speaking to media, she said AP has a good name for law and order in the country.

Due to post poll violence, AP lost its good name. She said, “at present, law and order is not under control.” She warned that if any cop commits irregularities, she will take stern action against them and added that she will take action against the accused involved in the post-poll violence to check untoward incidents on the occasion of counting of votes to be held on June 4.

She warned that she would not tolerate any political leader violating law and order.