Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini enquires about family doctor during surprise visit
Narasaraopet : Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini paid a surprise visit to Tubadu village on Monday and enquired whether the family doctor attended for the duty or not. She went to a patient's house and questioned her whether the doctor visited her or not. The doctor treated 268 patients in the out-patient section.
The Minister said that doctors are visiting the patients’ houses and distributing medicines and rendering medical services. She expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the family doctor system and appraised that the doctors are rendering quality medical services.
Rajini said the APCID officials are investigating the State capital scam and the CID inquiry will unearth more scams in the TDP government in the days to come.