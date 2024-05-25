  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet: Patients get treatment at Aarogyasri network hospitals

Narasaraopet: Patients get treatment at Aarogyasri network hospitals
x

Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust chief executive officer Dr G Lakshmisha

Highlights

  • During the last financial year the government has released Rs 3,566.22 crore and in the last two months, the govt released Rs 366 crore
  • Network hospitals did not stop their services to the patients under the scheme

Narasaraopet : Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust chief executive officer Dr G Lakshmisha informed that all the network hospitals are responding and rendering the medical services to the patients under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme without any interruption.

He said during the last financial year the government has released Rs 3,566.22 crore and during the last two months the government released Rs 366 crore. Speaking to media, he informed that on May 22, as many as 6,718 patients, on May 23, a total of 7118 patients got treatment in the network hospitals under the scheme.

He made it clear that there is no interruption to the medical services. He further said that in other states, on an average 5,349 patients were treated per day under the scheme.

He said the network hospitals did not stop their services to the patients under the scheme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X