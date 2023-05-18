Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
Narasaraopet: Solve drinking water problem, Minister orders officials
Palnadu district in-charge Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao assured that he will take steps to develop the newly formed Palnadu district with the cooperation of peoples’ representatives and officials.
He addressed the DRC meeting held at Kasu Cultural Centre in Narasaraopet on Wednesday. He informed that 174 works have been completed under Jal Jivan Mission and instructed the officials concerned to take steps to solve drinking water problem in Palnadu district. He directed the officials to supply seeds through the RBKs.
MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said the government will set foundation stone for Varikepudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme in June second week, adding that the State government got all the necessary permissions to start the project. Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said the government will set up a medical college in Piduguralla and the government is waiting for permission from the Medical Council of India.
Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu, ZP chairperson Heny Christina, MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy, SP Ravishankar Reddy, MLC M Rajasekhar, district Collector Shiva Sankar Lotheti and others were present on the occasion.