Live
- Visakhapatnam: Tomatoes turn costly for common man
- Nellore: Compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for paddy demanded
- Scanty rain triggered high demand for power: Vijayanand
- Nandyal: Two cheaters held, Rs 30 lakh recovered
- T Congress eyes TDP votebank, top netas meet yellow brigade
- Krishna emerges SGFI wrestling champion
- Booster Shot…: Rahul with Congress top brass to camp in TS from Nov 17
- Mangalagiri: Rs 50,000 cr sand scam allegedeged
- PG docs waiting for NMC’s stress reduction guidelines
- Devotees wait in 24 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours
Just In
Narasaraopet: Techie commits suicide
Highlights
A software engineer committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Satuluru village of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu distric
Narasaraopet: A software engineer committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Satuluru village of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district. The deceased was identified as Gangireddy (34) of Rompicherla mandal of Palnadu district.
The government railway police found his body on the railway track on Sunday.
According to the police, Gangireddy, who was working as a software engineer, was addicted to cricket betting for some time. He suffered heavy losses in the betting. He reportedly committed suicide, who was unable to bear the pressure mounted on him to repay the debts.
The government railway police registered a case and took up investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS