Narasaraopet: Techie commits suicide

Representational Image
Representational Image

Highlights

A software engineer committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Satuluru village of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu distric

Narasaraopet: A software engineer committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Satuluru village of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district. The deceased was identified as Gangireddy (34) of Rompicherla mandal of Palnadu district.

The government railway police found his body on the railway track on Sunday.

According to the police, Gangireddy, who was working as a software engineer, was addicted to cricket betting for some time. He suffered heavy losses in the betting. He reportedly committed suicide, who was unable to bear the pressure mounted on him to repay the debts.

The government railway police registered a case and took up investigation.

