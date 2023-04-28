Narasaraopet: YSRCP using BCs as vote bank flays TDP head

Narasaraopet : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that YSRCP government did nothing for the development of backward castes and used them as a vote bank.

He conducted Atmeeya Samavesam with the BC leaders in Sattenapalli on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that the TDP government had implemented the sub-plan for the BCs and extended helping hand for their economic development. He remembered that 'Cheyutha' scheme was introduced by the TDP for BCs and distributed tools to the BCs. He questioned why the corporations set up by the YSRCP government did nothing for BCs welfare.

He said TDP had encouraged hundreds of leaders like K Yerran Naidu, Devender Goud, KE Krishna Murthy, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ayyannapatrudu. He made it clear that the BCs are the backbone of TDP.

He remembered that during the TDP government, they had given financial assistance to the children of BCs to pursue higher education abroad. He assured that he would implement more welfare schemes for BCs, if the TDP returned to power.

He promised that he will take up responsibility to develop BCs and urged BC leaders to support TDP candidates and work for their victory in the coming elections.