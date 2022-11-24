Narayana calls for unity among opposition parties to defeat YSRCP

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Narayana has underlined the need for unity among the opposition parties in the State - the TDP, Jana Sena, the CPI, CPM and Congress - to fight against the undemocratic policies of the YSRCP government.



He said democracy will survive in the State with the dethroning of the YSRCP government. Addressing the media at the party State office here on Wednesday, Narayana said the YSRCP government in the State and the BJP government at the Centre must be dethroned at any cost to save the democracy.

He said indiscriminate sand and mining exploitation is taking place in the State under the rule of YSRCP leaders. He alleged that thousands of crores of rupees of public money was being looted in the State.

He recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to provide corruption-free rule in the State but the corruption increased many fold in the last three years. He alleged that the YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena parties were indirectly helping the BJP government.

Stating that Pawan Kalyan had earlier mentioned that steps should be taken to prevent the split of anti-government votes, Narayana wondered why the Jana Sena chief had become silent on the issue after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam.

Referring to national politics, Narayana alleged that the Union government was misusing its power and conducting raids with Central agencies on the opposition parties. He said the BJP was conducting raids on the TRS leaders with political motives.

He said the anarchy of BJP and YSRCP must be curtailed and opposition parties like the TDP, Jana Sena, Left parties and the Congress must work unitedly in Andhra Pradesh. He suggested that the TDP should take the lead role to dethrone the YSRCP government in the State.

He said the TRS was fighting strongly against the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party was also fighting against the suppressive policies of the BJP government but in Andhra Pradesh the parties like YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena were not talking about the BJP and its policies. He said the Supreme Court should take the raids on opposition parties as suo moto and conduct an inquiry to know the facts.

He said the CPI would launch a nationwide agitation against the Governors' role in the country. He said Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal were suffering due to the policies of the Union government and the role of Governors in their States.