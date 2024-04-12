Narayana campaigns in Kusuma Harijanwada, asks people to vote for TDP

Former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayana recently conducted an election campaign in Kusuma Harijanawada in the Nellore City 9th Division. During his visit, Narayan was warmly welcomed by division leaders and workers.

Addressing the public, Narayan urged everyone to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for his victory as MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP to continue the development of Nellore city. He highlighted the progress made during the Telugu Desam government's tenure from 2014 to 2019, including infrastructure projects like the underground drainage system and clean drinking water initiatives.

Narayan expressed disappointment in the current government's failure to complete the pending projects and provide housing for the poor, citing the closure of rice canteens and AC bus shelters as examples. He stressed the importance of electing the Telugu Desam government to power once again to ensure the completion of these initiatives and promised to work towards making Nellore the number one smart city in India.

With a vision for a prosperous and modern Nellore, Narayan urged the public to support the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections to bring about positive change and progress in the city.