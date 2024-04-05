Live
Just In
Narayana expressed confidence over bringing change in people's lives
Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana, a prominent TDP leader, has expressed confidence in the party's ability to bring positive change to the state. Speaking at a recent event in Nellore, Dr. Narayana highlighted the challenges faced by the people under the current YCP regime, emphasizing the need for a return to peace and stability.
Dr. Narayana, who hails from a humble background in Nellore, shared his personal experiences of growing up in the city and witnessing the struggles of the poor. He outlined his vision for the future, focusing on upliftment and development for the people of Andhra Pradesh.
The event saw a massive turnout of TDP supporters, including prominent leaders such as Shobhan, Subba Reddy, Rama Reddy, Narayana Reddy, Shiv Yadav, KVR Yadav, SVR Yadav, Satya, Sheen Yadav, and their followers. The enthusiasm displayed by the new entrants to the party was a testament to the growing support for the TDP in the region.
Dr. Narayana also highlighted the success of the Narayana educational institution, which has been instrumental in providing quality education to thousands of students across the country. He emphasized the importance of investing in education and youth empowerment for the future development of the state.