Narayana student from AP Mahith secures 100 percentile

Vijayawada: Narayana student Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh has secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1), emerging as the State Topper. With this achievement, Narayana Educational Institutions has further strengthened its academic credentials, producing three students with 100 percentile scores nationally.

Narayana is the only institution from the Telugu states to have secured two 100 percentiles in the examination this year. In addition, five Narayana students have emerged as State Toppers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

Congratulating the achievers, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani Ponguru, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed the success to the institution’s structured academic framework and student-centric approach.

Dr Sindhura said the consistent results reflect Narayana’s emphasis on conceptual clarity, rigorous practice and continuous assessment. She highlighted initiatives such as the Concept Definition Formula (CDF) methodology, structured micro-schedules, periodic testing, detailed error analysis and personalised mentoring as key drivers behind students’ performance. She also underlined the role of the Disha mental wellbeing programme in supporting students emotionally and academically.

Sharani emphasised the importance of collaboration between students, parents and faculty, supported by Narayana’s technology-enabled ecosystem. She noted that the in-house self-learning app, nLearn, provides real-time progress tracking, adaptive practice modules and performance analytics to ensure personalised preparation.

With over 950 institutions across 23 states and a legacy spanning more than four decades, Narayana continues to focus on career-oriented education across engineering, medical and other competitive streams.