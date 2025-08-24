Narayana Swamy slams ‘false reports’ on his SIT inquiry

Tirupati: Former Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP leader K Narayana Swamy on Saturday criticised a section of the media for spreading false reports about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against him in connection with an alleged liquor scam. Addressing the media here, Narayana Swamy accused certain news outlets of deliberately distorting facts for sensationalism. He clarified that he fully cooperated with the SIT during the inquiry at his residence in Puttur on Friday.

“Reports claiming that Rs 8 crore in cash, a laptop, and records were seized are completely false. The media even went so far as to falsely claim that I was taken into custody,” he said, condemning the spread of baseless news.

Narayana Swamy denied the existence of a liquor scam, alleging that the TDP government fabricated the case to target YSRCP leaders. “The false propaganda against me has been intensified because I am a Dalit. I have not taken a single rupee from anyone or indulged in any irregularities or favouritism as excise minister,” he asserted.

Defending the previous YSRCP government’s liquor policy, he stated that regulations were introduced to benefit the public, not to favour any individual or group. He accused the current government of causing a revenue loss of Rs 1,300 crore by handing over liquor distribution to private entities, projecting a loss exceeding Rs 5,000 crore over five years. He also criticised the proliferation of unauthorised belt shops under the current regime, further contributing to financial losses. Reaffirming his loyalty to the YSRCP, Narayana Swamy said he would remain committed to the YSR family and the party despite pressures. He also dismissed media reports claiming that his daughter, Kruparani, was removed as the YSRCP in-charge for GD Nellore, accusing the media of targeting his family with false narratives. “The yellow (pro-TDP) media is not even sparing my family members,” he lamented.