Narsipatnam boy selected for Google with a whooping package of Rs. 47.50 lakh

A young boy from Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam has bagged a software engineer job at Google company in Bangalore with a huge salary. Going into the details, Jayanthi Vishnuvyas from Narsipatnam is currently working for Accenture Software Company in Bangalore with an annual salary of Rs 15 lakh.

He recently attended an interview on coding on Google and has been selected for the post of Level-4 Senior Engineer with an annual salary of Rs 47.50 lakh. This was stated by his parents Vedavati and Satyanarayana. He is scheduled to assume duties on March 7 in Bangalore. Vishnuvyas did BTech ECE at NIT, Ameerpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a guy from Kadapa who is in his final year of Engineering has been selected for a job in America with a whopping package of Rs. 95 lakh per annum. Adanukota Yashwant from Railwaykoduru Suryanagar scored 982 marks in Inter MPC and got a good rank in JEE and joined BTech Computer Science at IIT Kharagpur. Yashwant got selected for ThirdAI Corp company headquartered in Texas.