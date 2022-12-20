  • Menu
NATA invites CM YS Jagan to Dallas

NATA members paying a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office in Tadepalli on Monday
Tadepalli: North American Telugu Association (NATA) has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the Telugu Maha Sabhalu to be held at Dallas Convention Centre from June 30 to July 2, 2023.

NATA president Dr Korasapati Sridhar Reddy called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Monday. He was accompanied by AP government special representative Pratap Reddy Bhimireddy and other NATA members.

