Nataraja Ramakrishna strived for Telugu dance style

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Regional Joint Director of the Higher Education Department Acharya Chappidi Krishna said that Nataraja Ramakrishna proved that dance is the essence of human culture. Nataraja Ramakrishna Centenary birth celebrations organized jointly by Kala Priya Nritya Kalakshetra and Rajamahendravaram Natyacharyas were grandly celebrated at Venkateswara Anam Kalakendra in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday and Sunday.

Krishna, who participated as the chief guest, said that Ramakrishna's sacrifices for the development of dance art are unforgettable. He has described Ramakrishna as the Natya Brahma unearthing of many Telugu dance forms that were hidden during the time of foreign rulers. Bhagavathula Sethuram, Professor of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University Dance Department, said that Nataraja Ramakrishna, who felt that Telugu people should have their unique style of dance, worked for it till the end of his life.

He said that South Asian dance history written by Ramakrishna is like a dictionary for dancers and researchers. Advocate Dr. Vallabhaneni Sajjani praised Nataraja Ramakrishna as a great dance guru who worked a lot on Marga and indigenous folk dances. SKVT Degree College Telugu Department Head Dr. PVB Sanjeeva Rao said that the Perini Sivathandavam was a lively proof of great dance composition.

Natyacharya Achanta Chandrasekhar organized this programme. Well-known dancers of Andhra and Telangana regions Thallapaka Sandeep, Sudarshan Reddy, Dr. V Sajjani, and B Sethuram were honored. More than 350 dance artists gave dance performances. Dr. Arava Anjaneyu (Lalita Kala Nritya Niketan), Medida Nageswara Rao (Lasya Priya Niketan), Sappa Yashoda Krishna (Venkataraya Dance Team), Reddy Umarani (Uma Nritya Niketan), Pasumarthi Srinivasa Sharma, RK study center head P. Ramakrishna, AKNU professor Dr. T Satyanarayana and others participated.







