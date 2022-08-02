National Law University to come up in Jagannatha Gattu

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reiterated that the High Court would be brought to Kurnool after getting all sorts of necessary permissions. Prior to that, the National Law University building has been planned to be constructed on Jagannath Gattu. The Law University at Kurnool would be on par with the National Law University in Bengaluru and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad, stated Buggana. Buggana along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister A Suresh and Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram participated in the inaugural function of Tidco housing complex constructed at Jagannatha Gattu on Monday. Addressing the gathering,

Buggana said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving more priority to the women in all welfare schemes. Over 90 percent of assurances given at the time elections were fulfilled, he said. He further said that a new building is being constructed on Jagannatha Gattu at a cost of Rs 100 crores for accommodating the Silver Jubilee Government Degree College building, which was in dilapidated state. Industrial park to come up in 9,000 hectares at Orvakal and the government was spending Rs 800 crore for the same.

The storage capacity of Gajula Dinne Project (GDP) would be enhanced to 1 tmc to resolve drinking water problems of Kodumur, Yemmiganur and Kurnool people. Minister A Suresh said that the Tidco houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries. The minister said that the earlier government has left the constructions incomplete and the YSRCP government has spent Rs 4500 crores to complete the houses. The minister further said the government has spent Rs 666.53 crores for the construction of Tidco houses.

The houses are being registered on beneficiary name at Rs 1. By giving the houses for Rs 1, the government has to bear an additional burden of Rs 10,500 crores. The Tidco housing complex is likely to become a major panchayat with a population of 40,000 and it is going to be the best in Kurnool town.

Later the Ministers also inaugurated a flyover near Birla gate constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crores and low-level causeway constructed on Hundri River near Anand Theater at a cost of Rs 6 crores. Immediately after the inaugurations, the ministers also performed bhumi puja for the construction of a new municipal office building at a cost of Rs 28 crores. Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, Mayor B Y Ramaiah, Nandyal MP P Brahmananda Reddy, MLAs, district collector P Koteswara Rao and Commissioner A Bhargav Tej participated.