National-level weightlifting championship from Dec 4

AKNU Sports Board Member and AP Table Tennis Association President V Bhaskara Ram presenting bats to the Physical Education department in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
As many as 200 teams from 100 universities of different states will take part in the championship

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju said that All India South West Zone Inter-University Weightlifting Men and Women Championship 2023-24 will be held at Adikavi Nannaya University from December 4 to 12.

As many as 200 teams from 100 universities from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa will participate in the championship.

VC Padma Raju conducted a meeting and reviewed the arrangements of championship with the University Sports Board members through video conference at the campus on Thursday. Board Treasurer and AKNU Registrar G Sudhakar, Secretary Dr B Ram Gopal, Sports Board Member, AP Table Tennis Association President V Bhaskara Ram, President of Spruha Alumni Association Sunkara Nagendra Kishore, Faculty of Physical Education Department attended the meeting.

VC instructed officials to make a suitable plan to provide necessary facilities to the athletes coming from different areas.

AP Table Tennis Association President V Bhaskara Ram said that he will extend full support to make the championship successful. He presented bats to the Physical Education department of the university.

