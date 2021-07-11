National Lok Adalat: 250 civil, 1,900 criminal cases resolved

Ongole: Having a heart that could forgive the other people and their deeds is next to divinity, said the district principal judge and chairperson of the district legal services authority, P Venkata Jyothirmayi.

She virtually participated in the National Lok Adalat organised at the District Courts Complex here on Saturday.

It is a better way to settle pending and pre-litigation civil and criminal compoundable cases in the Lok Adalats, said the district judge.

Speaking to the complainants and defendants at the National Lok Adalat, she explained that by participating and agreeing for amicable settlement following the CRPC, the parties will save valuable time and receive non-appealable decree on the cases.

She explained in a press note that they had arranged benches for the Lok Adalat in all courts in the district and settled 250 civil, 1,900 criminal and 2 pre-litigation cases and nearly Rs 2 crore as compensation was paid to the parties.