National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Chittoor: As part of the nation-wide exercise to resolve long pending cases in the courts, Lok Adalat will be conducted in the erstwhile Chittoor on Saturday (March 8).

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and senior civil judge MS Bharathi, at a media conference here on Thursday, said that Lok Adalat will be held in all the courts across the district from 10 am to 5 pm. In all, 32 benches were set up as part of Lok Adalat for taking up the long pending cases.

She said following Supreme Court directions, the legal cell authority has been conducting Lok Adalat since 1997 and the litigants, who have been making rounds to the courts for 10 to 15 years, were able to set-tle their cases through reconciliation.

MS Bharathi said 10-20% cases could be resolved in Lok Adalat saving time and money of the litigants. Criminal and civil cases as well as motor vehicle cases, check bounce, bank, BSNL, EP, DVC, MC and PLP were also taken up in the Lok Adalat. As many as 8,027 cases were settled in the erstwhile Chittoor district in Lok Adalat so far, she said, requesting litigants to utilise the opportunity for settlement of their cases.