Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
National Panchayat Raj Day celebrated
National Local Government Chamber and Andhra Pradesh Gram Swaraj Sadhana Samiti jointly celebrated the National Panchayat Day 2025 here on Thursday.
Ongole: National Local Government Chamber and Andhra Pradesh Gram Swaraj Sadhana Samiti jointly celebrated the National Panchayat Day 2025 here on Thursday.
Dr Nukasani Balaji, Prakasam district Telugu Desam Party President and Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), attended the celebrations as the chief guest.
The programme included discussions on various aspects of village development and featured a special seminar on strengthening the Panchayat Raj system. Dr Balaji highlighted the achievements made through the Panchayat Raj Act and stressed the need for effective implementation of local self-governance, noting that village development is possible through local leadership and that Sarpanches play a crucial role in implementing government schemes. During the event, Dr Balaji presented awards and certificates of appreciation to Sarpanches from across the district, who had provided exemplary services.
Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujata, District Sarpanch Association Founding President Veerabhadra Chari, General Secretary Vasanta, District Secretary Rajamma, executive committee member Ramesh, other leaders, and numerous Sarpanches and public representatives from various mandals throughout the district participated in the programme.