National Panchayat Raj Day celebrated

Ongole: National Local Government Chamber and Andhra Pradesh Gram Swaraj Sadhana Samiti jointly celebrated the National Panchayat Day 2025 here on Thursday.

Dr Nukasani Balaji, Prakasam district Telugu Desam Party President and Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), attended the celebrations as the chief guest.

The programme included discussions on various aspects of village development and featured a special seminar on strengthening the Panchayat Raj system. Dr Balaji highlighted the achievements made through the Panchayat Raj Act and stressed the need for effective implementation of local self-governance, noting that village development is possible through local leadership and that Sarpanches play a crucial role in implementing government schemes. During the event, Dr Balaji presented awards and certificates of appreciation to Sarpanches from across the district, who had provided exemplary services.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujata, District Sarpanch Association Founding President Veerabhadra Chari, General Secretary Vasanta, District Secretary Rajamma, executive committee member Ramesh, other leaders, and numerous Sarpanches and public representatives from various mandals throughout the district participated in the programme.