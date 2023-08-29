Nation’s maritime initiatives in South Asia highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal stressed on the historic significance of India’s maritime initiatives in South Asia under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delivering a special video message as a part of the virtual roadshow organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) in partnership with the Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) as a pre-event to the 3rd Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 (GMIS) scheduled to take place from October 17th to 19th in New Delhi, Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the collective ambition to make India a leader among nations and the strategic importance of the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit.

The event was aimed at a concerted effort to drive cooperative and sustainable growth in the maritime sector and saw participation from industry and government departments. With the focus on the theme connect, collaborate and create, the GMIS will stress on nurturing connections, propelling collaborative initiatives and igniting innovation.

In his virtual address, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur highlighted the significance of the global maritime industry in shaping India’s prosperity. “Our aspirations to establish as a global maritime hub, underline our commitment to boost economic growth and enhance our position in international trade. By embracing the maritime legacy, we not only fortify economic resilience and global connectivity but also chart a resolute path towards a sustainable future,” he stressed. Delivering the keynote address, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority and DCI M Angamuthu said, “In this interconnected world where distances are bridged by the might of maritime trade, our industry serves as the very lifeblood of international commerce. It’s not just about transporting goods, it’s about fostering understanding, nurturing cultural exchange and forging partnerships that transcend

borders.”During his address, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, & Waterways, and Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik stated, “Our unwavering commitment to advancing the Indian Maritime industry through these roadshows are integral to our transformative journey towards maritime excellence. Such initiatives are the driving force for collaborative investments and positioning India as South Asia’s maritime future, in alignment with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision.”

Delivering a special address at the roadshow, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao highlighted the substantial potential of the maritime industry for future growth and employment. He acknowledged the industries’ linkages to various sectors and stressed the importance of addressing challenges such as marine pollution.

Joint Secretary, MoPSW, Sushil Kumar Singh spoke about the need for collaboration among Indian maritime centers, global players and investing companies to address infrastructure challenges in the maritime sector.

MD and CEO, A/C, DCIL Captain S Divakar addressed the gathering and gave a detailed presentation on the DCIL’s future growth prospectus.