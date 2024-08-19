Natural farming to be promoted in big way in Vizianagaram

Parvathipuram: District Collector A Shyam Prasad said that there are plans to take up natural farming in a big way in the district.

Natural farming would add value addition to the crops and the public were giving good importance to the natural farming products, he said. There is a good market for natural farming products and the district has all the potential to promote this form of cultivation, he said.

Shyam Prasad visited Gorada, R Jammu, Kondabaridi and Valasaballeru villages of Gummalakshmipuram mandal on Sunday to study the natural farming methods adopted by the farmers.

When the Collector reached village Gorada, he was given warm welcome by locals as per the traditions followed by the tribals.

The Collector participated in paddy transplantation and preparation of natural fertilisers along with the local farmers at Gorada and R Jammu whereas at Kondabaridi and Valasaballeru villages, he interacted with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on their experiences of natural farming.

While interacting with the farmers, the District Collector said that the administration was looking for all possibilities to provide marketing through online and off line methods.

He asked them to learn about the day to day trends of the market.

He suggested to the farmers to look towards commercial crops and the online process of business so that by sitting at home they could have good business. “Organic turmeric, moringa, tamarind, hill brooms etc are the good assets to our district in which we have to concentrate,” he said.

If necessary the district administration was ready to provide logistical support to the farmers, he reiterated. The Collector was satisfied the way the farmers were practising natural farming. D Pari Naidu of Jattu Trust said that agriculture products cultivated through natural farming enrich our health. The public also should support natural farming and purchase the grains cultivated by the farmers.