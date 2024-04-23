"Naudu Venkataramana appointed as General Secretary of YSR CP State BC Welfare Cell"

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has appointed Naudu Venkataramana as the General Secretary of YSRCP State BC Welfare Cell, recognizing his long-standing service and dedication to the BC community. Venkataramana, a prominent figure in agriculture, aqua, and commerce sectors, has been actively involved in the politics of united Andhra Pradesh for the past 25 years.

Hailing from the BC Koppala Velama social group, Venkataramana is the son of Letu Acchaiah from Ungutur village, Eluru parliamentary district. A BA(LLB) graduate, he is involved in various professions such as agriculture, contracting, aqua, and chemical industries. Known for his community service through NGO programs, Venkataramana has a strong track record of working for the welfare of the BC community.

Having served as the honorary president of the BC Welfare Committee and the president of the All India BC along with Krishnaiah, Venkataramana has been actively involved in politics, including serving as the Chairman of the Political JAC for Andhra Pradesh since 2018. He has also contested and won in the JPTC elections in Unguthuru Constituency with the support of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

After a brief stint with another political party, Venkataramana rejoined the YSRCP in 2024 at the behest of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. In recognition of his dedication and commitment to the party and the BC community, he has been appointed as the General Secretary of the YSRCP State BC Welfare Cell.

Venkataramana's appointment is seen as a significant step towards furthering the welfare and unity of the BC community in Andhra Pradesh.