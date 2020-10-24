Nava Durga blesses devotees in Kalaratri Alankaram at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: On the seventh day of Navaratri Mahotsavam at Srisailam temple on Friday, Kumari Puja, Kalarathri Alankaram and Gaja Vahana seva were performed.

Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao, in a press release, said the girls aged between 2 to 10 years have offered prayers after presenting them with flowers, fruits and new clothes. Kumari Puja was one of the main events in Navaratri Utsavams.

In Kalaratri alankaram, the Nava Durga would appear in black colour with hair scattered and laughing with roudra rupam. The Nava Durga would have chatur bujas, abhaya hastam on the right side, varada mudra and a sword, metal thorn (loha Kantakam) on the left side.

Though kalaratri form appears to be very roudram, she gives out good results for which she is also called as Shakambari, stated the EO.

He further said the Kalaratri Devi would destroy the evil spirits. Just by remembering the devi, the demons, ghosts and vampires would vanish. The EO added, Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram would offer silk clothes to swamy amma varlu on behalf of the state government on Saturday.

Prior to presenting the silken clothes to swamy amma varlu, special prayers would be offered at temple raja gopuram. Later, amid spiritual music, the minister would enter the temple and offer silk clothes.