Naval Dockyard team participates in NCQC

Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Fourteen teams comprising 72 persons, including 12 women from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) at Nagpur from January 4 to January 7.
Out of the 14 ND (V) teams, two teams were adjudged par excellence, 11 teams excellent and one team meritorious amongst a total of 2,200 teams from various renowned Industries, including PSUs from across the nation.
The performance of the teams underscores the commitment of the personnel of Naval Dockyard towards continual improvement in quality repairs and refit works of ships and submarines in keeping with the Indian Navy’s resolve of ships first.
