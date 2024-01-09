  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Naval Dockyard team participates in NCQC

Women from Naval Dockyard participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts
x

Women from Naval Dockyard participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts

Highlights

Fourteen teams comprising 72 persons, including 12 women from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) at Nagpur from January 4 to January 7.

Visakhapatnam: Fourteen teams comprising 72 persons, including 12 women from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) at Nagpur from January 4 to January 7.

Out of the 14 ND (V) teams, two teams were adjudged par excellence, 11 teams excellent and one team meritorious amongst a total of 2,200 teams from various renowned Industries, including PSUs from across the nation.

The performance of the teams underscores the commitment of the personnel of Naval Dockyard towards continual improvement in quality repairs and refit works of ships and submarines in keeping with the Indian Navy’s resolve of ships first.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X