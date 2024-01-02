Navaratnalu, a game changer for YSRCP

Anantapur / Puttaparthi: YSRCP leaders and the sitting MLAs in the undivided district believe that the Navaratnalu itself is game changer in the coming 2024 Assembly elections. The Navaratnalu scheme has made a mark and carved a niche for itself by making voters of the constituency grateful to the government for taking care of their basic necessities, says KV Ramana, a second rung YSRCP leader. Speaking with The Hans India here on Monday, Penukonda MLA M Sankara Narayana said that the YSRCP is fighting as a one-man army based on the strength of its delivered promises and Navaratnalu, which will take care of the needs and requirements of every BPL and lower middleclass families including housing, medical and health, social security, livelihood and other issues. He stressed that the government has delivered all its promises and did much more than what it promised. It walked the extra mile on the people's welfare front.

Local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy is also optimistic of the YSRCP government's second innings. Claiming that no other government has lived up to its promises than their government, he questioned why not people vote for the YSRCP which had meticulously delivered all its promises. He stated that its not what the Opposition parties say, but what the public are saying about the ruling party matters more.

Meanwhile, political observers say that rural and urban poor voters are more inclined to vote for YSRCP and the educated class may opt for TDP and its allied parties.