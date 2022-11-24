Navaratnalu helping students immensely: Botcha

Vijayawada: Stating that the government is laying emphasis on health, education and agriculture, minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana said the Navaratnalu schemes are benefiting the students immensely to continue their education and get employment. He inaugurated the Polytech Fest-2022-23 organised by technical education department at the SS Convention hall, Labbipet, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the events like Techfest will bring out the talents of the students. He congratulated the organisers and the students participating in the three-day event that will conclude on November 26.

Director of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani, delivering the inaugural address, said 253 projects were selected for the fest. Polytechnic students from various parts of the state are taking part in the Techfest-2022. She said the event helps the student to exhibit their talent and innovative projects. Technological innovations will be possible with participation of students, she added.

AP Planning Board vice-chairman and MLA Vijayawada Central Malladi Vishnu, Lavanya Veni, director of employment and training, greeted the participants and encouraged the students to continue updating their technical skills.

V.Padma Rao, joint director, K Vijaya Bhaskar, secretary, SBTET, J Satyanarayana Murthy, RJD Kakinada, A Nirmal Kumar Priya, RJD, Tirupati and other officials were present. Students of Siddhendrayogi Kalapeetham, Kuchipudi, performed the classical dances on the occasion.