Navratri celebrations at Vallabha Ganapati Mandir start

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Vinayaka Navratri celebrations commenced at Vallabha Ganapati Mandir in Konthamuru on a grand scale on Sunday. Devotees from far off places also flock to Navratri festival held in this temple, which is managed by spiritual speaker ‘Vachaspati’ Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma.

In view of Ganapati Navratri, special pujas and sacred services to Lord Vallabha Ganapati started on Saturday. Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma said that these will continue till September 25. Ganpati Homam and Chandi Homam will be conducted in this temple to bring peace and blessings to all mankind. He said that mere human power is not enough to deal with the harm being done to Sanatana Dharma and it requires the grace of God. The best way to do this is to please Lord Subrahmanya, who is Devasenani. That is why the Subrahmanya Sahasranama Vaibhava Pravachana Yajna is being performed in this Ganapati Navratri festival, he said. The temple management committee has made special

arrangements to welcome the large number of devotees to the Vallabha Ganapati Mandir.