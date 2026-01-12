‘Navvula Vindu’ programme entertains audience

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing 36th Book Festival, a humour programme titled “Navvula Vindu” was organised on Saturday under the auspices of the GKR & Polavarapu Koteswara Rao Cultural Association. The programme brought together noted writers who presented a series of humourous scripts, much to the delight of the audience.

The event began with Kavuri Satyavati’s witty piece “Abbai Chaduvu Anta Bhaaram”, which set a lively tone for the evening. This was followed by Majeti Surendranath, who entertained the gathering with his humorous talk “Picchikurrolu Untaru… Jagratta.” Ravi Krishna Kumari captivated the audience with her comic narration “Computer Kodalu – Attagari Gabhara,” while Kurella Hanumachchastry drew laughter with “Somari Mitrulakide Vandanam.” Govindaraju Madhuri concluded the literary presentations with a humorous write-up on “Vantalocchina Vaaride Rajyam.”

The programme was effectively compered by Munjuluri Krishna Kumari, former Director of All India Radio. MD Imtiaz congratulated the participants for their engaging performances, and Golla Narayana Rao was also present on the dais.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed the humour-filled programme, which added vibrancy and cheer to thecelebrations of the 36th Book Festival.