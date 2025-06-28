NBA team inspects Padmavathi Women’s Polytechnic College

Tirupati: An inspection was conducted on Friday by representatives of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) at the TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Women’s Polytechnic College. As a part of the NBA renewal process, an expert team from New Delhi visited the college and reviewed the laboratory, faculty, staff details, records and other infrastructure facilities.

The team also gathered feedback from students regarding teaching quality, lab facilities, library and other academic aspects.

Previously, the college had received NBA accreditation for a period of three years. As the validity period is getting completed, this inspection was carried out by the NBA officials.

Dr M Padmavathamma, the Principal of the college, expressed her gratitude to the TTD management, TTD Education Department officials, and the college team for their cooperation during the inspection.