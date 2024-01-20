  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NBEM assessor interacts with GEM students

NTPC Business Excellence Model (NBEM) assessment team during the interactive session with GEM students of BBPS on Friday
x

NTPC Business Excellence Model (NBEM) assessment team during the interactive session with GEM students of BBPS on Friday

Highlights

NTPC Business Excellence Model (NBEM) assessment team conducted an interactive session with GEM (Girl Empowerment Mission) students, who are pursuing their education at Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS).

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Business Excellence Model (NBEM) assessment team conducted an interactive session with GEM (Girl Empowerment Mission) students, who are pursuing their education at Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS).

The session took place at the Regional Learning Institute, NTPC-Simhadri. The interaction was facilitated by Himanshu Nautiyal (Quality Champion) and Manish Anand (Assessor, NBEM).

The focus of the discussion encompassed the students’ work, academic pursuits, hobbies, interests and transformative journey experienced from their admission to Bal Bharati Public School.

The insightful conversation shed light on the significant gains achieved by the students during the transition phase from GEM workshops to their current academic environment at BBPS, providing a platform for the young individuals to flourish academically.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X