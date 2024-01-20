NBEM assessor interacts with GEM students

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Business Excellence Model (NBEM) assessment team conducted an interactive session with GEM (Girl Empowerment Mission) students, who are pursuing their education at Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS).

The session took place at the Regional Learning Institute, NTPC-Simhadri. The interaction was facilitated by Himanshu Nautiyal (Quality Champion) and Manish Anand (Assessor, NBEM).

The focus of the discussion encompassed the students’ work, academic pursuits, hobbies, interests and transformative journey experienced from their admission to Bal Bharati Public School.

The insightful conversation shed light on the significant gains achieved by the students during the transition phase from GEM workshops to their current academic environment at BBPS, providing a platform for the young individuals to flourish academically.