NCC provides flats to descendants of Manyam hero Gantam Dora

Rajamahendravaram: Ina significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, NCC (Nagarjuna Construction Company) Limited has handed over 12 two-bedroom flats free of cost to the descendants of Manyam hero and freedom fighter Gam Gantam Dora at Lanka Veedhi of Battapanukula in Koyyuru mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. As part of the handing over ceremony which was held at Battapanukula village on Monday, Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar presented the keys of the flats to the beneficiaries.

Gam Gantam Dora was a staunch follower of revolutionary leader (Viplava Jyothi) Alluri Sitarama Raju and played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle.

This housing project, undertaken on land allocated by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, was built at a total cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Each flat, measuring 700 square feet, consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a hall, and a kitchen, designed for comfort and functionality. The two residential blocks, each with three floors, provide a dignified and secure living space for the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC Ltd, stated that they are proud to contribute to the betterment of tribal families who are descendants of freedom fighters. “By providing these well-equipped homes, we aim to uplift their living standards and pay homage to their ancestors’ sacrifices for the nation,” he added.

NCC Limited’s commitment to this initiative was inspired by its Chairman Emeritus Dr AVS Raju, who pledged to donate residential flats to tribal families during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju on July 4, 2023.

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, honoured Dr Raju on that occasion, further strengthening the resolve to support marginalised communities.