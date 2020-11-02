NCERT-CIET signs MoU with SSSCT to share learning materials

Puttaparthi (Anantapur): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and the NCERT-CIET (Central Institute of Educational Technology) to share SSSVV learning materials with the Government of India's nodal website known as DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), which is the Government's National Digital Infrastructure for Teachers.

The MoU was signed by R J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, on behalf of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and Prof Amarendra Behara, Joint Director, NCERT-CIET on behalf of Government of India.

While leveraging the advantages of technology, the programme never undermine the role of the teacher. It empowers teachers, especially rural teachers, with effective teaching tools and aids.

The currently available SSSVV content includes comprehensive Master Lesson Plans for Grades 1 to 9 in Science, EVS (Environmental Studies) Mathematics, Social Studies and English grammar. These lesson plans come enriched with attractive multimedia, activity-based learning and most importantly, human values integration.

Currently over 50 Sri Sathya Sai Schools in rural India are benefitting from the intense training of their teachers by the SSSVV master trainers. They are finding the well-designed lesson plans matched to their syllabus and the coaching in spoken English both helpful and enriching.

Earlier this year in May, the Ministry of Education asked for samples of the SSSVV content for a high level review by NCERT. SSSVV master lesson plans, based on the unique Seven Assets Methodology were scrutinised by the NCERT expert reviewers and recommended for sharing with the teachers at the national level. NCERT had also received positive feedback from the NITI Aayog on the quality of SSSVV materials and the calibre and commitment of its team, based on the reports from the TN government schools at Virudhunagar.