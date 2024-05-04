"NDA Alliance Candidates Aim to Propel Andhra Pradesh Forward, Says BJP State Working Committee Member"

On 03-05-24, Nagaruru Raghavendra, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party State Working Committee, expressed optimism about the potential for growth and development in Andhra Pradesh if candidates from the NDA coalition were to win in the upcoming elections.

Raghavendra highlighted that the victory of NDA alliance candidates would ensure that the state of Andhra Pradesh would benefit from central funds, paving the way for progress and prosperity. He emphasized the importance of electing Narendra Modi for a third term as Prime Minister of India, urging the people of Andhra Pradesh to support the NDA alliance and vote out the incumbent India alliance.



Raghavendra made these comments during a rally held in Markampadu village of Chagolu mandal within the Kovvur constituency, where he voiced his support for the NDA alliance and its candidates in the upcoming election.

