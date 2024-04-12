NDA alliance leaders meet Chandrababu in Undavalli to discuss on seat adjustments

A crucial meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders commenced at the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli. The gathering saw the participation of key figures including BJP state in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, along with other prominent leaders of the party, and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. The meeting holds significant importance as the elections draw near, with discussions expected to revolve around potential changes in candidates for various constituencies across the state.

One of the focal points of the meeting is anticipated to be the deliberation on the proposal for TDP to contest in place of BJP in Anaparthi of East Godavari district, while considering offering an opportunity to BJP from Tambellapalle constituency in Chittoor district. The agenda also includes talks on potential adjustments in several other constituencies. As the electoral battle approaches, the coordination among the three parties is likely to be a key topic of discussion during the meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was previously in Amalapuram, returned to his residence in Undavalli to lead the discussions. Joining him were Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state in-charge Siddhartha Singh, and state BJP chiefs, including president Purandeshwari. Nara Lokesh is expected to join the gathering at Undavalli following his election campaign tour in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The meeting is expected to focus on seat adjustments and the prospect of a joint campaign among the three parties. Reports suggest that the adjustment of seats in Anaparthi, Tamballapally, Kadapa, and Jammalamadugu will be key topics of discussion, reflecting the collaborative efforts of the NDA constituents as they gear up for the upcoming elections.