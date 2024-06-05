NDA bulldozes YSRCP across Krishna district

Vijayawada: TDP candidates won absolute majority and recorded huge victories in the Assembly elections in Krishna district. The YSRCP candidates suffered defeat in the unusual manner in Krishna district. All sitting MLAs were defeated in district, dealing a severe blow to a party which raised the slogan ‘Why not 175’ in the run up to the elections.

Former minister and TDP candidate in Machilipatnam Kollu Ravindra won the elections by defeating the YSRCP candidate Perni Krishna Murthy alias Kittu.

In Gannavaram, the TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkata Rao has defeated the YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Both leaders canvassed vigorously for the victory. But, the Gannavaram voters voted for Venkata Rao.

Four times MLA and former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Kodali Nani was defeated in Gudivada. The TDP candidate Venigandla Ramu defeated Kodali Nani. Kodali Nani was vocal in criticising TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu. Venigandla Ramu is an NRI from the USA and is a partner in many soft companies.

In Pamarru Assembly constituency, TDP candidate Varla Kumar Raja won the contest by defeating the sitting MLA Kaile Anil Kumar. Anil Kumar faced many allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Kumar Raja is the son of TDP politburo member and senior leader Varla Ramaiah.

TDP candidate Kagita Krishna Prasad defeated his nearest rival Uppala Ramu in Pedana Assembly constituency.

In Avanigadda, senior leader and Jana Sena candidate Mandali Buddha Prasad won the contest by defeating the sitting MLA Simhadri Ramesh. Buddha Prasad quit the TDP and joined the JSP before the elections. Buddha Prasad is a senior leader and earlier won elections three times.

Former MLA and the TDP leader Bode Prasad won from Penamaluru Assembly segment. He defeated the housing minister Jogi Ramesh. Bode Prasad was elected to the Assembly from same Penamaluru seat in 2014. Jogi Ramesh was elected from Pedana in 2019 and now contested from Penamaluru. Change of constituency also affected the winning prospects of Ramesh.

Meanwhile, TDP candidate Kolusu Parthasarathy won from Nuzvid Assembly segment by defeating the YSRCP contestant and sitting MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao. Parthasarathy is the sitting MLA from Penamaluru of Krishna district and he quit the YSRCP two months ago. He joined the TDP and contested from Nuzvid and won the elections comfortably.

In Kaikaluru, BJP candidate Dr Kamineni Srinivas won the elections by defeating the sitting MLA and YSRCP leader Dulam Nageswara Rao. Dr Kamineni Srinivas earlier also won from Kaikaluru seat and served as the minister for medical, health and family welfare in the TDP government earlier. Now, Dr Srinivas once again was elected to the Assembly from Kaikaluru. Both Nuzvid and Kaikaluru Assembly segments are now in Eluru district.