NDA candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy wife announced sops to women

In a recent election campaign event held in Ward 10 of Macharla town, Shobharani, the wife of Julakanti Brahma Reddy, a candidate of the NDA alliance for the Macharla Constituency, made a heartwarming announcement. She stated that under the Vandanam initiative, financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 per year will be provided to families where children are being educated at home.





During the event, Shobharani also mentioned the upcoming introduction of the Super Six schemes by the NDA alliance once they come into power. Additionally, she revealed that women above 18 years of age will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs. 1500 through the Srinidhi scheme.









The election campaign was attended by various party leaders, activists, and supporters including Kommera Durga Rao, Anuradha Shanti, Nagalakshmi Mangamma, Padma Samboji, Venu Manjula, and Anji Siva Reddy. The announcement made by Shobharani was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the crowd.







