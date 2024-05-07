NDA Candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy Receives Grand Welcome in Chaudhary Palem Village

The NDA alliance candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy was met with an unprecedented welcome as she campaigned in Chaudhary Palem village. The villagers decorated an Edla Bandi specially for her, and fans welcomed her by showering flowers.

The women of the village were also invited with hearts, showing their support for Kavya Krishna Reddy. The villagers expressed their excitement, with some even mistaking her for Chief Minister Chandrababe.



During her campaign, Kavya Krishna Reddy promised to separate Chaudharypalem Panchayat from Kavali Municipality and solve the village's problems. She assured the villagers that she would be always available to address their concerns and promised to solve every issue in the village.



The enthusiasm and support shown by the villagers in Chaudhary Palem demonstrate their strong belief in Kavya Krishna Reddy's ability to bring positive change to their community.

