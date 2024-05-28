Live
- BJP is known to make non-issues into issues: Naveen
- Virat Kohli is a global superstar in world of sports, says Ross Taylor
- India’s Digital Skill Hub to go global as ILO inks pact
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas
- 'Shehzade will checkmate BJP', Akhilesh, Rahul attack PM at Varanasi rally
- Strong arrangements for conducting counting- Collector Uday Kumar
- Narendra Modi can't see Bengal’s development out of jealousy: Mamata Banerjee
- State Electoral officer Vikas Raj helds a review meeting on counting.
- Taping case should be handed over to CBI
- Eknath Shinde asks administration to be on guard at pre-monsoon review meeting
Just In
Narendra Modi can't see Bengal’s development out of jealousy: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to see the massive development in Bengal because of jealousy.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to see the massive development in Bengal because of jealousy.
“So much development has taken place in West Bengal in the last 10 years. But the Prime Minister is unable to see that... Jealous people are unable to see that,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Behala under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Mala Roy.
She also reiterated her prediction that the BJP-led NDA will not remain in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.
“The current Prime Minister will be in that chair for just a few more days. After that, he will become a former Prime Minister,” the Chief Minister said.
Pointing at the 'minimal effect' of Cyclone Remal in West Bengal, CM Banerjee said, "There was hardly any waterlogging in Kolkata after the cyclone. Had it been Delhi, the city would have been under water for five days. I am saying again that jealous people cannot see developmental activities (in Bengal). I never take credit for anything I have not done or what I am unable to do."
Claiming that Narendra Modi never cared for the other parts of the country when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, CM Banerjee said: "Before becoming the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I handled important ministries at the Centre such as Railways, Coal, and Sports. I did a lot of work then."