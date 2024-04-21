  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NDA candidates campaign in Tarlupadu mandal

NDA candidates campaign in Tarlupadu mandal
x

Markapuram TDP candidate Kandula Narayana Reddy addressing a meeting in Tarlupadu on Saturday. Party’s Ongole MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is also seen.

Highlights

The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and candidate for Markapuram Assembly constituency Kandula Narayana Reddy, Janasena party in-charge Immadi Kasinath and others conducted election campaign in various villages in Tarlupadu mandal on Saturday.

Markapuram : The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and candidate for Markapuram Assembly constituency Kandula Narayana Reddy, Janasena party in-charge Immadi Kasinath and others conducted election campaign in various villages in Tarlupadu mandal on Saturday.

After taking part in a bike rally and campaign, the leaders celebrated the birthday of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu by cutting a cake. They conducted a cordial meeting with the local leaders and said that the alliance government was required in the state to make Markapuram a separate district, complete the Veligonda project, and develop the backward Assembly constituencies in the western region of the Prakasam district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X