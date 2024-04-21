NDA candidates campaign in Tarlupadu mandal

Markapuram : The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and candidate for Markapuram Assembly constituency Kandula Narayana Reddy, Janasena party in-charge Immadi Kasinath and others conducted election campaign in various villages in Tarlupadu mandal on Saturday.

After taking part in a bike rally and campaign, the leaders celebrated the birthday of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu by cutting a cake. They conducted a cordial meeting with the local leaders and said that the alliance government was required in the state to make Markapuram a separate district, complete the Veligonda project, and develop the backward Assembly constituencies in the western region of the Prakasam district.