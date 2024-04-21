Live
NDA candidates campaign in Tarlupadu mandal
The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and candidate for Markapuram Assembly constituency Kandula Narayana Reddy, Janasena party in-charge Immadi Kasinath and others conducted election campaign in various villages in Tarlupadu mandal on Saturday.
After taking part in a bike rally and campaign, the leaders celebrated the birthday of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu by cutting a cake. They conducted a cordial meeting with the local leaders and said that the alliance government was required in the state to make Markapuram a separate district, complete the Veligonda project, and develop the backward Assembly constituencies in the western region of the Prakasam district.