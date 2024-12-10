NDA govt. prioritizes SC welfare with new initiatives, minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy

Andhra Pradesh State Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy announced significant initiatives aimed at uplifting the Scheduled Castes (SC) during a visit to Vijayawada. The minister inaugurated the SC Community Hall in Varalakshmi Nagar in the presence of East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, calling attention to a series of welfare measures set to roll out in January.

Dr. Dola accused the previous YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy of undermining Dalit welfare, claiming that during his tenure, the SC Corporation was divided into three and failed to provide loans to any SC individuals over five years. To address this, the NDA coalition government plans to allocate Rs. 340 crores in loans through the Corporation to support self-employment opportunities for SC communities.

The minister expressed a commitment to reviving various welfare schemes that had been canceled, including the NTR Foreign Education initiative and the Ambedkar Overseas Fund, and restoring previous gift distributions during significant festivals such as Christmas, Sankranthi, and Ramzan.

Highlighting infrastructure improvements, Dr. Dola announced historic repairs to hostels, backed by an investment of Rs. 143 crores. He underlined the government's dedication to not only enhancing the quality of education for students but also ensuring their health and well-being, offering corporate medical treatment to ill students.

Moreover, the government intends to supply quality uniforms and bags ahead of the new academic year and adjust mess and cosmetics charges to align with rising prices. Dr. Dola concluded, asserting that revolutionary changes would be implemented in the Social Welfare Department, focusing on the dual priorities of quality education and student health.











