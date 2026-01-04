Bhogapuram airport: Emerging as AP’s gateway to global skies

Vizianagaram: With‘ one-of-its-kind’ features and world-class infrastructure, Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport is bracing for operation from June. From flooring to ceiling, restrooms to baggage system, most part of the infrastructure design in the airport exudes uniqueness and special attention has been paid to designing each department in the premises following sustainable and planet-friendly norms.

Much before developing the airport, concrete measures have been taken into account to ensure it withstands natural calamities such as HudHud. As part of it, the airport is designed to withstand 275-km wind speed. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Centre at the campus will withstand even 290-km wind speed. Even if the area registers rain up to 27-cm, the airport operation will not be disrupted as it is capable of operating even in worse conditions. Equipped with 5-MW solar power, the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified Bhogapuram Airport incorporates a point-based system to verify sustainable design, operations, construction and other infrastructure across the campus. The certification helps provide not just safe travel but also a sustainable one as the airport adopts green building practices. From the moment the passenger enters the terminal, the scanning and check-in processes are made hassle-free. Once the baggage gets tagged at the airport, it passes through various scanning screens, travelling about 6-km. Facilitating ample air circulation and natural light diffusion, the terminal building is designed with 20–mt high-rise ceiling.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s tradition and culture, 120-mt-long digital display screens greet the national and international passengers. Also, a 90-ft Etikoppaka toy is getting readied at the campus that is built following flying-fish model.

Adding immense cultural and emotional value and upholding the honour and identity of the Telugu people, the airport has been named after legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. As the airport is being developed in a fast-track mode, more than 5,000 workers get into action 24/7 to complete this by June this year.