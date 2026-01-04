Ayaskanta Jena assumes charge at NTPC Simhadri

Visakhapatnam: Ayaskanta Jena has assumed charge as the business unit head and head (Project) of NTPC Simhadri.

With over 36 years of experience with the NTPC, he served the organisation in diverse roles across multiple domains.

Joined in October 1990, he held several key leadership positions in the NTPC. Prior to assuming his current role, he served as chief general manager, engineering--planning and systems, CC–EOC, Secunderabad where he played a significant role in steering critical engineering functions and gained extensive experience in task force operations and project management.

As Head of Project, Ayaskanta Jena will lead NTPC Simhadri in its continued pursuit of operational excellence, sustainability and reliable power generation.