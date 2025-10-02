NDA govt under Naidu ensuring welfare & development in state

Madakasira: Madakasira MLA and TTD Board Member M S Raju emphasised that true development and welfare are possible only under the alliance government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He participated in the pension distribution programme in Madakasira town on Wednesday, accompanied by former MLC Gundumala Tippeswamy.

As part of the programme, the MLA personally visited pensioners’ homes, greeted them warmly, enquired about their well-being, and handed over pensions. He explained that under the guidance of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, the constituency was witnessing rapid progress through welfare and development schemes. Residents of Madakasira welcomed the gesture, as the MLA interacted with them directly during the distribution.

On the same day, MLA M S Raju also distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth rs 21.03 lakh to 67 beneficiaries at his camp office in Madakasira. Speaking on the occasion, he noted that the alliance government was committed to supporting poor families by providing immediate financial aid for medical and emergency needs.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that the CMRF scheme was neglected during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, causing severe hardships for poor families who struggled for medical assistance. “Today, under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the government is giving top priority to the welfare of the poor, ensuring that no family is left without support,” he asserted.

The events saw participation from local party leaders, activists, and beneficiaries in large numbers.