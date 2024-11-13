NDA leaders file Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's nomination for Deputy Speaker election

The NDA alliance has officially nominated Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as its candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature. On Wednesday, three nominations were filed on his behalf, representing the collaborative effort of several ministers from the alliance's three constituent parties.

The nomination papers were submitted to Legislative Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, signifying a united front among the alliance's members. Notably, the nominations were filed by representatives from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including State Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh; the Janasena Party, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan; and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), represented by Mr. Penma.







