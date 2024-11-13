Live
- India grouped with Pakistan, Nepal in inaugural edition of Women’s U19 Asia Cup
- Bihar: Two girls die due to food poisoning in Patna shelter home
- Vodafone Idea reduces loss to Rs 7,176 crore in July-Sept quarter
- Siddaramaiah may reshuffle Cabinet after K'taka bypolls
- Gurugram: Six vehicle thieves arrested, bikes & mobile recovered
- UK's Guardian withdraws from X, Musk says 'they are irrelevant'
- Karnataka bypolls: Over 76 pc voter turnout recorded in three Assembly seats
- 3rd T20I: Ramandeep, Sipamla come in as South Africa elect to bowl first against India
- Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asks youth to join nation-building
- BJP ‘insults’ voters with ‘vote-jihad’ slogan: Maha Congress
Just In
NDA leaders file Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's nomination for Deputy Speaker election
The NDA alliance has officially nominated Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as its candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature.
The NDA alliance has officially nominated Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as its candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature. On Wednesday, three nominations were filed on his behalf, representing the collaborative effort of several ministers from the alliance's three constituent parties.
The nomination papers were submitted to Legislative Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, signifying a united front among the alliance's members. Notably, the nominations were filed by representatives from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including State Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh; the Janasena Party, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan; and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), represented by Mr. Penma.