NDA leaders try to unblock most frequented lane at Siripuram

Visakhapatnam : A few decisions made by the district officials during the YSRCP’s rule irked the locals to a considerable extent.

Following its thumping victory in 2024 polls, the BJP-TDP-JSP leaders got into action to ‘undo’ them with immediate effect.

After the initial rounds of the vote counting exercise on June 4, yellow-tinted flags of the TDP were seen fluttering at the ‘otherwise’ restricted zone of the tourism project developed in Rushikonda.

Although the YSRCP did take up a massive development project uphill under the banner of tourism, it drew criticism partly for violating the norms and more for excavating beyond the area permitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spending Rs 500 crore approximately.

The area was highly restricted during the YSRCP government. But on the counting day, the TDP flags found a place uphill.

Near Tycoon junction in Siripuram, the most frequented lane was blocked with concrete dividers, causing a great deal of inconvenience for the commuters as they have to take a long route to reach the other side of the road. For long, Jana Sena Party leaders have been protesting against this in the city as they claimed that the blocking exercise was aimed at paving the way for the real estate project of YSRCP former MP MVV Satyanarayana as a part of a remedial measure for Vastu.

Despite the protests, the road continued to be blocked. However, the next day of the vote counting exercise, JSP leaders removed some of the median blocks at the junction. But their move lasted for a while as the traffic police rearranged the blocks back in its place. The police cautioned that such moves will be taken up after they receive instructions from the higher authorities.

In addition, the YSR viewpoint developed by the GVMC at Seethakonda, Jodugullapalem as part of its beautification works witnessed a new twist. A group of people covered the name with a banner of ‘Abdul Kalam viewpoint’ even as the counting exercise was in progress.

Following a series of such developments and violence witnessed in several parts of the State, TDP supremo N Chandhrababu Naidu appealed to the party activists to stay calm and refrain from violating regulations and indulging in ‘uncalled-for’ activities.