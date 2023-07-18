NDA meeting begins in Delhi, Pawan Kalyan stands behind Modi

The meeting of NDA parties, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda, commenced on Tuesday evening at The Ashok Hotel in Delhi where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from Andhra Pradesh stood behind Modi during a photo session.

After taking the photo, Modi warmly greeted Pawan Kalyan. Pawan bowed to him with a smile and later all the leaders of the respective parties honoured Modi with huge garland. From there he went directly to the meeting hall.

The purpose of this meeting, which includes 38 parties, is to strategize for the NDA's potential third term in power.

Prime Minister Modi will elaborate on the importance of winning the 2024 elections, while JP Nadda will highlight the achievements and future goals of the NDA over the past nine years.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at the hotel around 5 pm and was warmly welcomed by JP Nadda, Maharashtra CM Ek Nath Shinde, and others.

Attendees at the meeting include Ek Nath Shinde of Shiv Sena, Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janashakti Party, Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena, Palaniswami of AIADMK, and other prominent leaders. BJP leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Raj Nath, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and others were also present at the meeting.