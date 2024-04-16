NDA Meeting Held in Janasena Party's New Office

A joint spiritual meeting was held today in the new office of Janasena party, with representatives from Janasena, TDP, and BJP coming together. The meeting was attended by NDA joint candidate Satya Kumar Yadav and Hindupur Parliamentary Alliance candidate B.K.

Addressing the gathering in Dharmavaram Constituency, B.K. emphasized the importance of working together for the victory of Satya Kumar Yadav and the coalition candidate. He urged the attendees to unite and overthrow the current government through the power of the public. B.K also assured the people of Dharmavaram that he will always stand by them.

BK Parthasaradhi expressed confidence in the coalition government's victory and the establishment of a people's government due to the combination of the three parties. Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, who has been working tirelessly for the Janasena party in Sri Sathya Sai district, was praised for his efforts and promised a bright future.

Several BJP party leaders and members were present at the meeting, including District Presidents Shekhar Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, as well as State Chief Secretary of Fisheries Development Department Besta Srinivasulu. Mandal Presidents, Town Leaders, and Executive Committee Members from various areas also participated in the event.

The joint spiritual meeting highlighted the unity and collaboration between Janasena, TDP, and BJP as they work towards a common goal of bringing change to the political landscape.