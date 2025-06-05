NDA parties celebrate Good Governance anniversary

Ongole: The Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers actively participated in the celebration of the one year anniversary of the good governance in the state, marking completion of one year of assuming power by the NDA, while the YSR Congress Party observe Backstabbing Day alleging that the alliance government failed to fulfil the promises made to the public, even after completing one year in power, at all assembly constituencies in the district.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Jana Sena district president and Livestock Development Agency chairman Shaik Reyaz, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, PDCC Bank chairman Dr K Sitaramaiah, Janasena leader Kandi Ravi Sankar, and other TDP, JSP, and BJP leaders joined together at the NTR Statue at Addanki Bus Stand Centre in Ongole on Wednesday, and cut a cake as part of the celebration of the ‘Good Governance’ anniversary.

They said that the NDA government under the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is providing welfare-based rule, and is addressing the public issues, while struggling to create revenue, bearing with thousands of crores of rupees’ loan burden bestowed by the earlier YSRCP government.

They assured that the Chandrababu Naidu government is known for the welfare and development of all sections in society, and announced that the Ammaku Vandanam, Annadatha, and the free travel for women in RTC buses would be launched very soon.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP Prakasam district leaders organised rallies and submitted representations to the local tahsildars and RDOs at their respective headquarters of assembly constituencies.

In Ongole, YSRCP in-charge Chuduri Ravi Babu and other leaders participated in a rally from the Ambedkar Bhavan to the RDO office and submitted a representation of demands to the officer. At Darsi, the local MLA and the district president, Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, while at Yerragondapalem, the local MLA T Chandrasekhar and others conducted a rally and submitted the representation of demands.